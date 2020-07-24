NFL holding call Friday with owners, GMs, coaches

Around the NFL

The NFL is gathering its owners, general managers and head coaches Friday for an update in ongoing negotiations with the NFL Players Association.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported key issues -- such as economics, an opt-out opportunity, specifics of an acclimation period, contract tolling and more -- are still unresolved between the two sides, but negotiations remain active.

The sudden call for a conference could be a sign the NFL and NFLPA are close enough to an agreement that both are gathering to update their membership and gauge reaction, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added there's been "a slow build" toward an agreement over the last day or so.

The NFLPA board of representatives also has a call scheduled Friday afternoon, Pelissero reported, as player representatives look to sign off the aforementioned key issues.

The NFL and NFLPA have been in near-constant contact for weeks as training camp report dates crept closer. The two sides have discussed essentially everything possible related to football both on and off the field amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and while some key initial health protocols were established in order for players to start reporting to their teams, the financial side has yet to be worked out. Friday's calls could go a long way toward changing that reality.

NFLPA Executive Committee votes to recommend changes to CBA
news

NFLPA Executive Committee votes to recommend changes to CBA

The latest economic proposal between the NFL and NFLPA would not change the salary cap in 2020. The proposal sent to the NFLPA board of player reps for a vote would spread the impact of any revenue shortfall in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic over four years beginning in 2021.
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs for a fourth quarter gain of 3 yards and a first down at the Chiefs 24 yard line during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. The Chiefs defeated the Patriots 23-16. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

LeSean McCoy has talked to 'a couple of teams' about playing

Free-agent running back LeSean McCoy told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on NFL NOW on Friday that he's been in talks with a few teams to continue his playing career in 2020, but declined to name those organizations. 
Ron Rivera: Washington rebrand could take up to 18 months
news

Ron Rivera: Washington rebrand could take up to 18 months

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera joined NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Friday and explained that the decision to play this season without a team name was made after realizing the process would take time.
McManus, Prater to kick for free Bud Light for their city in 2020
news

McManus, Prater to kick for free Bud Light for their city in 2020

NFL sponsor Bud Light announced Thursday that whoever kicks the longest field goal between Denver's Brandon McManus and Detroit's Matt Prater would win free beer for his respective city (for those of-age, obviously). 
Jamal Adams blasts Jets coach Adam Gase, GM Joe Douglas
news

Jamal Adams blasts Jets coach Adam Gase, GM Joe Douglas

All-Pro safety Jamal Adams wants out of New York, and one of the reasons why is that he doesn't trust Jets head coach Adam Gase as a leader.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'ready to go' as training camp nears

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailo (hip) says he feels like he's "ready to go" as he nears his first NFL training camp.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson is shown in action in the first half of an NCAA football game against Alabama Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
news

Vikings sign first-round picks Justin Jefferson, Jeff Gladney

The Minnesota Vikings' first-round picks are now under contract. WR Justin Jefferson and CB Jeff Gladney signed their rookie contracts Thursday.
NFL not expected to require players to wear face shields
news

NFL not expected to require players to wear face shields

The NFL is expected to recommend use of the newly introduced Oakley Mouth Shield, but is not expected to require use of it on the field.
Team virtual work could continue indefinitely if no deal between NFL, NFLPA
news

Team virtual work could continue indefinitely if no deal between NFL, NFLPA

Training camps are scheduled to begin next week across the NFL, but a failure by the NFL and NFLPA to reach a deal could extend virtual work indefinitely, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Tyreek Hill: Chiefs eyeing seven Super Bowl titles, chasing Jordan

Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs aren't shy about talking about becoming the next NFL dynasty. During an interview on ESPN, Hill suggested the Chiefs are shooting for seven championships. 
Washington will go by 'Washington Football Team' until further notice
news

Washington will go by 'Washington Football Team' until further notice

The Washington NFL franchise will go by a new name until further notice: the Washington Football Team. Washington's name change, announced by the team on Thursday, is only temporary as the franchise attempts to rebrand its image.
