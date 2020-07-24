NFL holding call Friday with owners, GMs, coaches

The NFL is gathering its owners, general managers and head coaches Friday for an update in ongoing negotiations with the NFL Players Association.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported key issues -- such as economics, an opt-out opportunity, specifics of an acclimation period, contract tolling and more -- are still unresolved between the two sides, but negotiations remain active.

The sudden call for a conference could be a sign the NFL and NFLPA are close enough to an agreement that both are gathering to update their membership and gauge reaction, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added there's been "a slow build" toward an agreement over the last day or so.

The NFLPA board of representatives also has a call scheduled Friday afternoon, Pelissero reported, as player representatives look to sign off the aforementioned key issues.