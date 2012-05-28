NFL Calendar

Late July - Training camps open.
Aug. 9-13 - Preseason openers.
Sept. 5 - Regular-season opener.
Sept. 9-10 - First full regular-season weekend.
Trey Lance could be drafted as high as third overall to San Francisco or fall down the board to the bottom of the top 10. Few, however, question the talent the North Dakota State product possesses -- from his big arm to his mental acumen.
The Bengals are poised to select an impact player at No. 5 who should immediately upgrade their offense. Whether it is offensive tackle Penei Sewell or receiver Ja'Marr Chase is the most significant topic of discussion.