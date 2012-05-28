NFL Calendar

Published: May 28, 2012 at 04:01 AM

Late July - Training camps open.

Aug. 4-5 - Hall of Fame inductions; Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 9-13 - Preseason openers.

Sept. 5 - Regular-season opener.

Sept. 9-10 - First full regular-season weekend.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Trey Lance: 'I think I have the potential to be the best quarterback in this class'

Trey Lance could be drafted as high as third overall to San Francisco or fall down the board to the bottom of the top 10. Few, however, question the talent the North Dakota State product possesses -- from his big arm to his mental acumen. 
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Zach Wilson 360

Who is Zach Wilson? Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks take a deep look at the quarterback prospect in their annual 360 series. 
news

Kyler Murray on whether he has any influence on Cardinals draft: 'I don't know why I wouldn't'

Kyler Murray is the foundational cornerstone of the Cardinals franchise. As such, the third-year QB says he feels his input should be considered when it comes to Arizona's draft selections. 
news

Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection 'one of the many things' considered with No. 5 pick

The Bengals are poised to select an impact player at No. 5 who should immediately upgrade their offense. Whether it is offensive tackle Penei Sewell or receiver Ja'Marr Chase is the most significant topic of discussion.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW