NFL Calendar

Late July - Training camps open.
Aug. 9-13 - Preseason openers.
Sept. 5 - Regular-season opener.
Sept. 9-10 - First full regular-season weekend.
Late July - Training camps open.
Aug. 9-13 - Preseason openers.
Sept. 5 - Regular-season opener.
Sept. 9-10 - First full regular-season weekend.
Defeated is a word cornerback J.C. Jackson used to describe how he was feeling Wednesday inside the Chargers locker room, just two days after he was benched for the second half and overtime of the team's Monday night win over the Broncos.
Charley Trippi, who was the NFL's oldest living Pro Football Hall of Famer, passed away at the age of 100. Grant Gordon chronicles the versatile Cardinals star whom Jim Thorpe called the "greatest football player I have ever seen."
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!