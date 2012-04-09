NFL Calendar

April 26-28 - NFL draft, New York.
Late July - Training camps open.
Aug. 9-13 - Preseason openers.
Sept. 5 - Regular-season opener.
Sept. 9-10 - First full regular-season weekend.
With the Heat and the Panthers simultaneously vying for championships, Miami is currently the sports capital of America. Can the Dolphins live up to the hype? Bucky Brooks explores. Plus, a potential superstar receiver and an interesting commentary on NFL head coaches.
Adam Rank examines the state of the Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2023 NFL season and sees a lot of uncertainty -- including at the quarterback position -- for a team starting over under new head coach Jonathan Gannon.
