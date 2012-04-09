NFL Calendar

Published: Apr 09, 2012 at 04:56 AM

April 26-28 - NFL draft, New York.

Late July - Training camps open.

Aug. 4-5 - Hall of Fame inductions; Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 9-13 - Preseason openers.

Sept. 5 - Regular-season opener.

Sept. 9-10 - First full regular-season weekend.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

With Miami owning sports world, will Dolphins live up to hype? Plus, Garrett Wilson's superstar potential

With the Heat and the Panthers simultaneously vying for championships, Miami is currently the sports capital of America. Can the Dolphins live up to the hype? Bucky Brooks explores. Plus, a potential superstar receiver and an interesting commentary on NFL head coaches.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson says he's 'very appreciative' of Aaron Rodgers: 'I am learning a lot of football'

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to reporters on Friday for the first time since New York traded for Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

news

State of the 2023 Arizona Cardinals: Question marks abound as Jonathan Gannon era begins

Adam Rank examines the state of the Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2023 NFL season and sees a lot of uncertainty -- including at the quarterback position -- for a team starting over under new head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More