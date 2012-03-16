NFL Calendar

March 25-28 - Owners meetings, Palm Beach, Fla.
April 26-28 - NFL draft, New York.
Late July - Training camps open.
Aug. 9-13 - Preseason openers.
Sept. 5 - Regular-season opener.
Sept. 9-10 - First full regular-season weekend.
March 25-28 - Owners meetings, Palm Beach, Fla.
April 26-28 - NFL draft, New York.
Late July - Training camps open.
Aug. 9-13 - Preseason openers.
Sept. 5 - Regular-season opener.
Sept. 9-10 - First full regular-season weekend.
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
P.J. Williams is marching back to New Orleans after over two weeks on the open market. The Saints are re-signing the veteran defensive back to a one-year deal, and adding a former Vikings and Texans DT, as well.
Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99
Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.