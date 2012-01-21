NFL Calendar

Jan. 22 - Conference championships.
Feb. 22-28 - NFL combine, Indianapolis.
Thirteen years to the day Cam Newton was arrested for stealing a laptop while at the University of Florida, the veteran QB made his highly-anticipated return to Carolina. Newton got the start, his first in just his second game since reuniting with the Panthers, but was unable to lead a last-minute scoring drive in a 27-21 loss to Washington.
Rodgers was in "a lot of pain" after aggravating a toe injury during Sunday's loss. The Packers QB said he sustained the injury at some point during the first half after getting stepped on, describing the injury as something "worse" than turf toe.