NFL Calendar

Published: Jul 13, 2008 at 03:53 AM

Aug. 3 - Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, Canton, Ohio (Indianapolis vs. Washington).

Aug. 26 - Roster cutdown to maximum of 75 players.

Aug. 30 - Roster cutdown to maximum of 53 players.

Sept. 4-8 - 2008 regular season starts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

