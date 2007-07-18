NFL Calendar

Published: Jul 17, 2007 at 08:00 PM

Aug. 4 - Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 5 - Hall of Fame Game, Canton, Ohio (New Orleans vs. Pittsburgh).

Aug. 28 - Roster cutdown to 75 players.

Sept. 1 - Roster cutdown to 53 players.

Sept. 6 - Regular season opener.

