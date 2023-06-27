NFL, British American Football Association announce strategic partnership

Flag Football is the most accessible and inclusive format of football, and one of the fastest growing sports globally. The non-contact and gender-equal game requires minimal equipment and is played by over 20 million people around the world across more than 100 countries, with women and girls driving some of the fastest growth.

"Growing the game of Flag Football across the world is a major strategic priority for the NFL, and our partnership with the British American Football Association will help us continue to accelerate the development of the game in the UK in the years ahead," said Henry Hodgson, managing director NFL UK. "We know Flag Football helps young people discover the importance of sportsmanship, teamwork and friendship both on and off the field and with this BAFA partnership we will inspire and enable more people to play Flag Football in the UK than ever before."

"The NFL and BAFA share a mutual ambition to develop and grow the game of Flag Football, providing more opportunities for young people to play the sport," added Pete Ackerley, BAFA chief executive officer. "BAFA's deep knowledge of the sport and our breadth of network will no doubt complement the work the NFL has already done to engage new audiences and help to create a culture of lifelong participation whilst establishing the best structures to deliver sustainable growth in all formats of the game."