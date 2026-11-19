The NFL will bring football, art and culture together at Art Basel Miami with two days of programming on Wednesday, Dec. 2 and Thursday, Dec. 3. The programming is headlined by a first look at GLORIOUS, a portrait series by internationally acclaimed portrait photographer Andy Gotts, known for intimate, character-rich images of actors, musicians and cultural figures. For GLORIOUS, Gotts turns his lens to football’s biggest stars, including Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, Barry Sanders and dozens more. The NFL’s Art Basel celebration will continue, as the league convenes NFL icons, artists and cultural voices at the NFL Artist Replay Villa for conversations, curated art experiences and a special evening honoring players and Legends and their connection to the arts.

“Our presence at Art Basel is intentional: As the NFL continues to become more global, modern and culturally connected, we want to show up meaningfully in places where sport, art and culture intersect,” said Tim Ellis, chief marketing officer of the NFL. “The NFL Artist Replay Villa gives us a place to bring that idea to life by connecting football and the art community through shared creativity, while Andy Gotts’ portraits embody our larger ‘helmets off’ strategy by revealing the personalities and stories behind football’s biggest stars. Art Basel provides an opportunity for fans to see the league and NFL players and Legends through a different lens.”

The Miami programming builds on the league’s growing engagement with the visual arts, including NFL Artist Replay, which launched in 2023 to spotlight artistic voices, and its recent collaborations with artist Jammie Holmes in Paris during the NFL International Games, as well as its Mexico City Games photography exhibition, “Arte NFL: Regresa lo que nunca se fue”, which reinterpreted the bond between sports and everyday life through different visual perspectives.

First-Look at GLORIOUS by Andy Gotts

Known for his intimate, stripped-back approach to portraiture, Gotts turns his lens toward over 20 NFL players and Legends in GLORIOUS, revealing the character and humanity behind the NFL’s most beloved players, including Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers), Peyton Manning (NFL Legend), Joe Montana (NFL Legend), Barry Sanders (NFL Legend), and dozens more. The series of fine art limited-edition prints underscore the league’s larger “helmets off” strategy, spotlighting the player behind the helmet and bringing fans closer to the athletes they’ve come to love. GLORIOUS creates an artistic intimacy that can only be captured by Andy’s powerful lens.

Gotts is an internationally acclaimed portrait photographer known for intimate, character-rich images of actors, musicians and cultural figures. Based between London and Los Angeles, he has photographed some of the world’s most recognizable faces for more than 35 years, including Meryl Streep, Al Pacino, Elton John and Dolly Parton. His distinctive black-and-white portraits favor simple settings and unguarded expression, revealing the personality of each subject. His photographs are held in the permanent collection of London’s National Portrait Gallery.

“My approach has always been about stripping away the layers of celebrity to reveal something honest about the person in front of my camera,” said Gotts. “Football fans often know these players and Legends for what they’ve accomplished on the field, but there’s so much more to them, and with these portraits, I wanted to capture the unedited character, humanity and individuality that’s unique to each of them.”

Select portraits from GLORIOUS will be displayed as part of a curated collection of artwork throughout the NFL Artist Replay Villa at Art Basel Miami. The villa will offer an early look at select portraits ahead of Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles in February 2027, where a full auction and exhibition of GLORIOUS will take place.

Gotts will also speak alongside Tim Ellis, NFL chief marketing officer, for a conversation titled “Portrait, Identity and Legacy at the NFL, as part of Art Basel Miami Beach programming at the Miami Beach Convention Center. A full list of the NFL’s programming can be found below.

NFL Artist Replay Villa: Art, Conversation and Community

The NFL will transform a private Miami villa into an NFL art house, featuring a collection of works rooted in sport, legacy, and the culture of Miami, including art curated by Joeonna Bellorado-Samuels of Jack Shainman Gallery, a first-look at GLORIOUS by Andy Gotts, and a preview of the Ernie Barnes documentary, “Who is Ernie Barnes?” Developed in partnership with Jasmine Martin of Pivotal Arts, the experience on Wednesday, Dec. 2 will bring together artists, NFL Legends and the creative community for panel discussions exploring their creative practices and personal connections to art and collecting, followed by an evening celebration, hosted by the league and NFL Legend Brandon Marshall, which will honor NFL stars for their creative pursuits and support of the arts.

In addition to the programming, guests are welcome to roam the villa’s art galleries, curated by Joeonna Bellorado-Samuels, senior director at the Jack Shainman Gallery. Displayed throughout the villa will be a selection of artwork by the following:

Ernie Barnes Legacy Project

Nina Chanel Abney

Hank Willis Thomas

Gordon Parks

Paul Anthony Smith

A special activation from Starter will also be in the villa throughout daytime and evening programming, allowing guests to customize their existing clothes and limited edition merchandise with embroidery and team logos in the Starter Maker Space.

Launched in 2023, NFL Artist Replay was designed to spotlight diverse artistic voices and celebrate the stories, identities, and cultural perspectives that shape the world of football. The villa builds on the NFL Artist Replay foundation, providing a hub of football, art, conversation and community at Art Basel Miami.

NFL Programming at Art Basel Miami

The NFL will host two days of programming on Wednesday, Dec. 2 and Thursday, Dec. 3.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Beginning at 12 p.m ET, the NFL Artist Replay Villa will welcome guests for public events, including:

1 p.m. ET — Building the Artist’s Brand: Carl Banks and Hank Willis Thomas, Moderated by Kimberly Drew

A fireside chat about creative brand expansions into different areas, and the overlap of art, fashion, product and sport.

A fireside chat about creative brand expansions into different areas, and the overlap of art, fashion, product and sport. 2 p.m. ET — A Legacy of Creativity: Martellus Bennett, Michael Bennett and Keith Rivers, Moderated by Leah Faye Cooper and Brandon Marshall

A closer look at the creative impetus and vision that led three NFL Legends to shift their careers towards art after their time in the league.

In the evening, the NFL and Legend Brandon Marshall will host an invite-only cocktail reception, which will bring together the football and art communities for cocktails and a presentation honoring Martellus Bennett, Michael Bennett and Keith Rivers for their creative pursuits and support of the arts.

Thursday, Dec. 3.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, from 1:45–2:15 p.m. EST, Andy Gotts will join Tim Ellis, NFL chief marketing officer, for a conversation titled “Portrait, Identity and Legacy at the NFL” as part of Art Basel Miami Beach programming at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Moderated by Emmy-winning sports broadcaster Kay Adams, host of Up & Adams, the discussion will explore Gotts’ creative process, the stories behind the portraits and how art expresses players’ identities and legacies beyond football. The conversation will take place in the Auditorium (Grand Ballroom), Level 2, North.

Those in Miami for Art Basel are encouraged to visit the NFL Artist Replay Villa on Wednesday, Dec. 2, and attend Thursday’s onsite Art Basel panel with Andy Gotts and NFL CMO Tim Ellis at 1:45 p.m. ET. Fans can also follow highlights and stories from the programming across @NFL social channels.