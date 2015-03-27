NFL Bracketology Round 4: Greatest Game of All Time

Published: Mar 27, 2015 at 02:32 PM

March is almost over, but the madness is not. We are down to the semifinals in NFL Bracketology: Greatest Game of All Time.

Super Bowl XIII vs. Super Bowl XLIX

The fourth round showcases the No. 3 seed Dynasty Makers (Super Bowl XLIII: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys) against No. 3 Crazy Endings (Super Bowl XLIX: Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots).

Pittsburgh became the first franchise to win three Super Bowls after its 35-31 victory over the Cowboys, and there was no shortage of Hall of Famers in this who's who Super Bowl matchup. Yet the game wasn't as dramatic as Super Bowl XLIX. The momentum shifted like a seesaw throughout the Seahawks-Patriots tilt, and the outcome suddenly made the University of Phoenix Stadium crowd and the rest of the world expert offensive play-callers.

Winner: Super Bowl XLIX

2011 NFC Divisional Playoff vs. Super Bowl XLIII

The other side of the bracket is a matchup between the No. 6 Individual Heroics (2011 NFC Divisional Playoff: New Orleans Saints-San Francisco 49ers) vs. No. 4 Great From The Get Go (Super Bowl XLIII: Steelers-Arizona Cardinals).

This competition is fierce, but here's a little insight before you make your final vote. With all due respect, the Saints vs. 49ers showcase is inferior because of importance. The game in the Bay Area was a thriller, but it's missing the lust, glory and championship quality of a Super Bowl. James Harrison's momentum swinging interception before halftime and Santonio Holmestip-toe touchdown catch are easily the best two plays of the two games.

Winner: Super Bowl XLIII

You too can have a say for the greatest game of all time. Go to our bracketology website to cast your vote. Voting ends on April 1.

If you want to watch any of these great NFL games in full, head to NFL NOW where NFL NOW Plus users can watch all the full game broadcast versions right now online.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills coach Sean McDermott says 'we'll see' if QB Josh Allen (elbow) plays Sunday vs. Vikings

Josh Allen's elbow sprain has added some uncertainty to the Bills' outlook for Week 10. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday Allen is considered day-to-day during the week, but declined to elaborate further.

news

Hot sauce, kickers and giant animatronics: The history of the NFL's international push

Before the Seahawks and Buccaneers square off in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany, Judy Battista captures the ups, the downs and the unbelievable from the league's decades-long effort to expand the game internationally.

news

2022 NFL playoff predictions at midseason: Picking 8 division winners and 6 wild card teams

Will the Bills hold off the high-flying Dolphins in the AFC East? Can the 49ers overtake the Seahawks in the NFC West? NFL.com analysts pick all eight division winners and vote on wild card teams.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE