NFL bolsters NFL Votes on National Voter Registration Day

In recognition of National Voter Registration Day, the NFL today announced a series of continued efforts to encourage civic engagement in the 2020 election through NFL Votes.

First, the NFL has joined the Civic Alliance and will promote the "Election Day of Service," a national effort organized with Power the Polls to recruit a new generation of young, diverse poll workers to support safe elections. Additionally, the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams and SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park today announced there will be a Vote Center outside of the stadium from October 30 through November 3, making them the thirteenth and fourteenth NFL clubs to utilize their facilities for election support. And, in observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, the NFL today launched a campaign entitled "Latinos Vote" for Latino fans.

NFL Joins the Civic Alliance in support of the Election Day of Service

As part of the Election Day of Service, the NFL is encouraging NFL employees and fans to serve as poll workers on Election Day in partnership with Power the Polls. A safe COVID-19 environment requires reduced capacity at existing polling places due to social distancing. Because of heightened health risk, many older poll workers who've served in previous elections won't be able to serve this year. According to the Civic Alliance, election experts estimate as many as 500,000 new poll workers need to be identified to keep polls open this November. Those interested in volunteering can sign up at www.nfl.com/votes. For more information, visit civicalliance.com.

"We applaud the NFL for joining the Civic Alliance and participating in our Election Day of Service by closing its offices and encouraging all of their employees, former players, and fans to vote and serve as poll workers," said Natalie Tran, Executive Director of the CAA Foundation co-founder of the Civic Alliance and I am a voter. "At the Civic Alliance, we know that when an organization like the NFL takes this meaningful action, its fans, communities, and partner companies will take notice -- and that will have a tremendous impact in shaping our country's civic culture."

Chargers, Rams Become 13th and 14th Clubs to Host Polling Activities

Today, the Chargers and Rams announced plans to host election-related activities on the grounds of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park -- becoming the thirteenth and fourteenth NFL clubs to provide election support. Others include the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Washington Football Team.

"With 41 days until the election -- and the voting period officially starting in some states -- we encourage everyone in the NFL family, including fans, to register if they are eligible to do so," said Kenneth Edmonds, NFL Vice President of Government Affairs. The clubs who have made their facilities available to host polling activities, helps to make it even easier for fans to participate in our democratic process and make their voices heard in the upcoming elections."

National Voter Registration Day Marks Launch of "Latinos Vote"

"Latinos Vote" is a campaign extension of NFL Votes and begins today to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place annually September 15-October 15. For more information visit www.nfl.com/latinosvote.