NFL bold predictions, Week 9: Antonio Brown, Stefon Diggs steal spotlight

Published: Nov 06, 2020 at 11:01 AM

Throughout the 2020 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 9 schedule).

Maurice Jones-Drew: DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett each have seven touchdown receptions this season, but neither will be the talk of Sunday's Seahawks-Bills game. That honor will go to Bills wideout Stefon Diggs﻿, who'll gash Seattle's last-ranked pass defense for a career-high 200 receiving yards and a trio of TDs.

Marc Ross: After a sluggish Monday Night Football performance, Tampa Bay's offense is rejuvenated by the highly anticipated Bucs debut of Antonio Brown﻿. The talented wide receiver rekindles the connection he briefly established with Tom Brady in New England, catching six passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in his first game in 14 months. The Bucs win convincingly over the New Orleans Saints to take control of the NFC South and stake their claim as the best team in the NFC.

Joe Thomas: The New York Jets avenge the loss of Bill Belichick, who left Gang Green at the altar 20 years ago, and snap an eight-game skid against the New England Patriots. The victory is also the first of the season for Gang Green. It's too bad no Jets fans will be able to experience sweet revenge in person.

James Jones: Dalvin Cook was a one-man wrecking crew last week, scoring four touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers to lift the Vikings to their second win of the season. This week against a Detroit Lions team allowing 130 rush yards per game (10th-most in the NFL) and 29.4 points per game (seventh-most), Cook once again hits pay dirt four times.

Scott Pioli: Drew Brees is the only quarterback with at least four wins (4-2 head-to-head) and a winning percentage above .500 against Tom Brady﻿. However, in Sunday night's contest, Brady and the Buccaneers will be in control, beat the Saints by double digits and stay in the NFC South driver's seat.

Brian Baldinger: All five of the Los Angeles Chargers' losses have come by seven points or fewer, with the Bolts falling short of knocking off teams above .500 in three of those contests. On Sunday, they finally get over the hump and defeat the 4-3 Raiders at home.

