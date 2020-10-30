NFL bold predictions, Week 8: Midnight strikes early on Tua Time

Marc Ross: Miami DolFans have eagerly awaited Tua Time, but the clock strikes midnight early in his first start. The Los Angeles Rams' second-ranked scoring defense will limit the heralded rookie to under 200 yards passing and just six points. Traditionally great against rookies in his career, with 5.5 sacks and 10 QB hits in five games against rookie starting QBs, Aaron Donald collects two of the Rams' four sacks to dethrone Myles Garrett as the league leader.

Nate Burleson: Baker Mayfield and Derek Carr enter this weekend's contest from opposite sides of the spectrum. In Week 7, Mayfield posted season highs in completion percentage (78.6%), pass TDs (five) and passer rating (135.6), while Carr had a season-low completion percentage (66.7%) and passer rating (97.5). It's the Browns who continue to roll in Week 8 as Mayfield tosses five TDs for the second straight week.

Joe Thomas: The Tennessee Titans rebound from last week's loss thanks to a 150-yard rushing day from Derrick Henry﻿, who averages 103.8 rushing yards per game against bottom-five rush defenses in his career. Sorry, Bengals fans, another 300-yard passing performance by Joe Burrow isn't enough to keep pace.

DeAngelo Hall: You know what they've been saying for two weeks now: IT'S TUA TIME! And while rookie quarterbacks are 10-18-1 in their first career starts in the last five years, the fifth overall pick will take it to the Los Angeles Rams and their No. 2-ranked scoring defense. Tua Tagovailoa shines in his debut as the Dolphins' starter and gets the best of the Rams' dominant duo, Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald, to improve the Dolphins to 4-3. The future is bright in South Beach.