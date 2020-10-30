Bold Predictions

Presented By

NFL bold predictions, Week 8: Midnight strikes early on Tua Time

Published: Oct 30, 2020 at 11:09 AM

Throughout the 2020 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 8 schedule).

Marc Ross: Miami DolFans have eagerly awaited Tua Time, but the clock strikes midnight early in his first start. The Los Angeles Rams' second-ranked scoring defense will limit the heralded rookie to under 200 yards passing and just six points. Traditionally great against rookies in his career, with 5.5 sacks and 10 QB hits in five games against rookie starting QBs, Aaron Donald collects two of the Rams' four sacks to dethrone Myles Garrett as the league leader.

Nate Burleson: Baker Mayfield and Derek Carr enter this weekend's contest from opposite sides of the spectrum. In Week 7, Mayfield posted season highs in completion percentage (78.6%), pass TDs (five) and passer rating (135.6), while Carr had a season-low completion percentage (66.7%) and passer rating (97.5). It's the Browns who continue to roll in Week 8 as Mayfield tosses five TDs for the second straight week.

Joe Thomas: The Tennessee Titans rebound from last week's loss thanks to a 150-yard rushing day from Derrick Henry﻿, who averages 103.8 rushing yards per game against bottom-five rush defenses in his career. Sorry, Bengals fans, another 300-yard passing performance by Joe Burrow isn't enough to keep pace.

DeAngelo Hall: You know what they've been saying for two weeks now: IT'S TUA TIME! And while rookie quarterbacks are 10-18-1 in their first career starts in the last five years, the fifth overall pick will take it to the Los Angeles Rams and their No. 2-ranked scoring defense. Tua Tagovailoa shines in his debut as the Dolphins' starter and gets the best of the Rams' dominant duo, Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald, to improve the Dolphins to 4-3. The future is bright in South Beach.

Maurice Jones-Drew: Russell Wilson tears right through the 49ers' fifth-ranked defense to throw for 450 yards and five TDs.

Who's playing who in Week 8?

Thursday, Oct. 29

Sunday, Nov. 1

Monday, Nov. 2

Related Content

news

NFL bold predictions, Week 7: Khalil Mack, James Conner show out

Will Khalil Mack outperform NFL sack leader Aaron Donald? Can James Conner steal the spotlight from Derrick Henry in the battle of unbeatens? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 6: Texans upset unbeaten Titans

Can the Houston Texans knock off the unbeaten Tennessee Titans? How will Pats QB Cam Newton fare in his return? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 5: Vikings upset 'Hawks

Will the Vikings hand the Seahawks their first loss? Can the Cowboys' D rebound? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 4: Russell Wilson posts third 5-TD day

Which record will Russell Wilson break this week? Any upsets on the horizon? NFL Network analysts give their bold predictions for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 3: Packers score 40 AGAIN!

Can Aaron Rodgers and the Packers continue their hot streak? Will the Steelers' stout pass rush stall the Texans? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 2: Bears' Khalil Mack ends slump

Will Khalil Mack break out of his slump? Can Tom Brady and the Bucs rebound? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 1: SuperCam's back! Dak dazzles

How will Cam Newton perform in his Patriots debut? Can Kyler Murray and the Cardinals upset the 49ers? NFL Network analysts supply their bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

Week 16 bold predictions: Titans upset Saints; Le'Veon Bell gets his revenge!

news

Week 15 bold predictions: Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley show out in epic NFC tilt

news

Week 14 bold predictions: Chiefs torch Pats' pass defense; Redskins stun Pack

news

Week 13 bold predictions: Raiders upset Chiefs in K.C.; Dalvin Cook dazzles

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL