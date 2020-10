NFL bold predictions, Week 7: Khalil Mack, James Conner show out

Marc Ross: Derrick Henry leads the NFL with 117.6 rushing yards per game, while the Steelers' defense ranks second against the run, giving up only 66.2 rushing yards per game. In a battle between potential AFC Super Bowl representatives, the Steelers' D limits Henry to under 70 yards. James Conner adds insult to injury by taking the crown from King Henry and gaining over 100 yards against the Titans' 26th-ranked run defense.

James Jones: Monday night's Bears-Rams game features two of the league's top pass rushers in Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald, the latter of whom leads the NFL with 7.5 sacks. Mack, who has started to get on a roll with three sacks over the last two games, finally gets back to his dominating ways by recording four sacks -- his most since he logged five vs. Denver in December of 2015.

Maurice Jones-Drew: Cam Newton's 56.3 rushing yards per game would be a single-season best if he could keep it up through Week 17. He continues to be a running machine this week and out-rushes the entire San Francisco 49ers backfield, which is averaging 127.8 rushing yards per game this season.

Joe Thomas: The Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals in a low-scoring, drama-filled affair in the desert to improve to 6-0. Russell Wilson orchestrates a game-winning drive with a last-second touchdown pass to DK Metcalf as time expires.