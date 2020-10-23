NFL bold predictions, Week 7: Khalil Mack, James Conner show out

Marc Ross: Derrick Henry leads the NFL with 117.6 rushing yards per game, while the Steelers' defense ranks second against the run, giving up only 66.2 rushing yards per game. In a battle between potential AFC Super Bowl representatives, the Steelers' D limits Henry to under 70 yards. James Conner adds insult to injury by taking the crown from King Henry and gaining over 100 yards against the Titans' 26th-ranked run defense.

James Jones: Monday night's Bears-Rams game features two of the league's top pass rushers in Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald﻿, the latter of whom leads the NFL with 7.5 sacks. Mack, who has started to get on a roll with three sacks over the last two games, finally gets back to his dominating ways by recording four sacks -- his most since he logged five vs. Denver in December of 2015.

Maurice Jones-Drew: Cam Newton﻿'s 56.3 rushing yards per game would be a single-season best if he could keep it up through Week 17. He continues to be a running machine this week and out-rushes the entire San Francisco 49ers backfield, which is averaging 127.8 rushing yards per game this season.

Joe Thomas: The Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals in a low-scoring, drama-filled affair in the desert to improve to 6-0. Russell Wilson orchestrates a game-winning drive with a last-second touchdown pass to DK Metcalf as time expires.