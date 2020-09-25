NFL bold predictions, Week 3: Packers score 40 AGAIN!

Marc Ross: Patrick Mahomes has only eight losses in 38 career games as a starter, including the playoffs, with an average loss differential of a minuscule 4.5 points and a seven-point difference serving as his widest margin in defeat. But in the battle for AFC and NFL supremacy, as well as bragging rights for best player in the world, Lamar Jackson will be the one dominating with 350 combined yards and three total TDs, handing Mahomes the first double-digit loss of his career.

David Carr: The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense will show up in a BIG way against the Houston Texans. Leading the NFL in sacks since 2019 (64) and ranking second (10) through two games this season, the Steelers record more sacks on Sunday than the Texans do points.

Nate Burleson: Justin Herbert had an impressive debut against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, but the fairy tale victory wasn't meant to be. This week, though, Herbert gets his first win as a starter. He'll throw for 300-plus yards and record three-plus touchdowns vs. the Panthers.

Joe Thomas: The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers are going to continue their hot streak by scoring over 40 points for the third straight week to send the New Orleans Saints below .500.

Charley Casserly: Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts start to gain some momentum with back-to-back wins. Against the New York Jets, who struggle to rush the passer, Rivers tosses a season-high three TDs and season-low zero picks.