NFL bold predictions, Week 3: Packers score 40 AGAIN!

Throughout the 2020 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games, continuing with this weekend's opportunity for players who struggled in Week 2 to redeem themselves (see the full Week 3 schedule).
Marc Ross: Patrick Mahomes has only eight losses in 38 career games as a starter, including the playoffs, with an average loss differential of a minuscule 4.5 points and a seven-point difference serving as his widest margin in defeat. But in the battle for AFC and NFL supremacy, as well as bragging rights for best player in the world, Lamar Jackson will be the one dominating with 350 combined yards and three total TDs, handing Mahomes the first double-digit loss of his career.
David Carr: The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense will show up in a BIG way against the Houston Texans. Leading the NFL in sacks since 2019 (64) and ranking second (10) through two games this season, the Steelers record more sacks on Sunday than the Texans do points.
Nate Burleson: Justin Herbert had an impressive debut against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, but the fairy tale victory wasn't meant to be. This week, though, Herbert gets his first win as a starter. He'll throw for 300-plus yards and record three-plus touchdowns vs. the Panthers.
Joe Thomas: The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers are going to continue their hot streak by scoring over 40 points for the third straight week to send the New Orleans Saints below .500.
Charley Casserly: Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts start to gain some momentum with back-to-back wins. Against the New York Jets, who struggle to rush the passer, Rivers tosses a season-high three TDs and season-low zero picks.
Scott Pioli: The Falcons will bounce back from a very difficult loss in Dallas and find their groove this weekend against Chicago. They will upset the undefeated Bears in Atlanta in a balanced effort. Quarterback Matt Ryan will throw for over 350 yards and Hayden Hurst will have over 100 yards receiving, while the Falcons' defense will limit Mitchell Trubisky to under 220 passing yards.
Who's playing who in Week 3?
Thursday, Sept. 24
Sunday, Sept. 27
- Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS)
- New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC)