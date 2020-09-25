NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

NFL bold predictions, Week 3: Packers score 40 AGAIN!

Published: Sep 25, 2020 at 11:54 AM

Throughout the 2020 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games, continuing with this weekend's opportunity for players who struggled in Week 2 to redeem themselves (see the full Week 3 schedule).

Marc Ross: Patrick Mahomes has only eight losses in 38 career games as a starter, including the playoffs, with an average loss differential of a minuscule 4.5 points and a seven-point difference serving as his widest margin in defeat. But in the battle for AFC and NFL supremacy, as well as bragging rights for best player in the world, Lamar Jackson will be the one dominating with 350 combined yards and three total TDs, handing Mahomes the first double-digit loss of his career.

David Carr: The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense will show up in a BIG way against the Houston Texans. Leading the NFL in sacks since 2019 (64) and ranking second (10) through two games this season, the Steelers record more sacks on Sunday than the Texans do points.

Nate Burleson: Justin Herbert had an impressive debut against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, but the fairy tale victory wasn't meant to be. This week, though, Herbert gets his first win as a starter. He'll throw for 300-plus yards and record three-plus touchdowns vs. the Panthers.

Joe Thomas: The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers are going to continue their hot streak by scoring over 40 points for the third straight week to send the New Orleans Saints below .500.

Charley Casserly: Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts start to gain some momentum with back-to-back wins. Against the New York Jets, who struggle to rush the passer, Rivers tosses a season-high three TDs and season-low zero picks.

Scott Pioli: The Falcons will bounce back from a very difficult loss in Dallas and find their groove this weekend against Chicago. They will upset the undefeated Bears in Atlanta in a balanced effort. Quarterback ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ will throw for over 350 yards and ﻿Hayden Hurst﻿ will have over 100 yards receiving, while the Falcons' defense will limit ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ to under 220 passing yards.

