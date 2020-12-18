NFL bold predictions, Week 15: Washington D shuts down Seahawks

Throughout the 2020 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 15 schedule).
Brian Baldinger: The Washington Football Team continues its hot streak by beating the Seattle Seahawks. The Chase Young-led defense has gained a ton of confidence after performing at a high level over the last four games, holding each opponent under 20 points. The speed and physical nature of the defense should counteract the steady leadership of Russell Wilson and his menagerie of playmakers around him. Washington holds the league's third-ranked scoring offense to 20 points or fewer.
Joe Thomas: The student becomes the teacher, as Brian Flores' Miami Dolphins shut out Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Marc Ross: Derrick Henry is vying for his second straight rushing title, and to become the eighth running back in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season. He needs a total of 468 rushing yards (or 156 yards per game) in the Titans' last three games to reach the mark. King Henry takes a huge step toward achieving both goals against the Detroit Lions' 29th-ranked run defense, rumbling for more than 200 yards for the second week in a row and the third time this season. In the process, he tops his career-best total in a two-game span of 408 yards, set in 2018. Don't take your eyes off him. He's about to do something special.
Nate Burleson: Patrick Mahomes bounces back from the three-pick performance in Week 14 with a statement game. He adds to his MVP case by throwing four touchdowns and zero interceptions against a Saints defense that ranks in the top five in several major categories. Chiefs win their ninth game in a row.
Maurice Jones-Drew: In a matchup highlighted by dual-threat quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts, it's the tight ends who win the day. The Cardinals and Eagles will each be led in receptions and receiving yards by a tight end: Dan Arnold and Dallas Goedert.
Who's playing who in Week 15?
Thursday, Dec. 17
Saturday, Dec. 19
Sunday, Dec. 20
- San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX)
- New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Cleveland Browns at New York Giants (8:20 p.m. ET NBC)