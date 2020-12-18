NFL bold predictions, Week 15: Washington D shuts down Seahawks

Brian Baldinger: The Washington Football Team continues its hot streak by beating the Seattle Seahawks. The Chase Young﻿-led defense has gained a ton of confidence after performing at a high level over the last four games, holding each opponent under 20 points. The speed and physical nature of the defense should counteract the steady leadership of Russell Wilson and his menagerie of playmakers around him. Washington holds the league's third-ranked scoring offense to 20 points or fewer.

Joe Thomas: The student becomes the teacher, as Brian Flores' Miami Dolphins shut out Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Marc Ross: Derrick Henry is vying for his second straight rushing title, and to become the eighth running back in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season. He needs a total of 468 rushing yards (or 156 yards per game) in the Titans' last three games to reach the mark. King Henry takes a huge step toward achieving both goals against the Detroit Lions' 29th-ranked run defense, rumbling for more than 200 yards for the second week in a row and the third time this season. In the process, he tops his career-best total in a two-game span of 408 yards, set in 2018. Don't take your eyes off him. He's about to do something special.