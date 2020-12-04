NFL bold predictions, Week 13: Steelers lose; Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb run amok

Maurice Jones-Drew: Derrick Henry (178 rushing yards, three rushing TDs) and Nick Chubb (144 rushing yards, one rushing TD) were the top two rushers last week and will share the same field in Week 13. Get ready for a lot of smashmouth football when the Titans and Browns face off, with Henry and Chubb gaining at least 150 rushing yards and two TDs APIECE.

Marc Ross: The Buffalo Bills are 1-8 on Monday Night Football since 2000 -- their only victory coming against the New York Jets in 2014 -- and their poor MNF luck continues against the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan's group upsets the AFC East leaders behind 150-plus rushing yards against Buffalo's 25th-ranked run defense. In addition, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh adds to his already-impressive HC résumé by befuddling Josh Allen into two turnovers.

Nate Burleson: The Pittsburgh Steelers' unbeaten streak ends Monday at the hands of the 4-7 Washington Football Team. With the NFC East title within reach, Ron Rivera, his defense and Alex Smith's improving offense stop the Steelers in their tracks to win their third straight game.