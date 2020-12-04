NFL bold predictions, Week 13: Steelers lose; Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb run amok

Bold Predictions

Throughout the 2020 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 13 schedule).

Maurice Jones-Drew: Derrick Henry (178 rushing yards, three rushing TDs) and Nick Chubb (144 rushing yards, one rushing TD) were the top two rushers last week and will share the same field in Week 13. Get ready for a lot of smashmouth football when the Titans and Browns face off, with Henry and Chubb gaining at least 150 rushing yards and two TDs APIECE.

Marc Ross: The Buffalo Bills are 1-8 on Monday Night Football since 2000 -- their only victory coming against the New York Jets in 2014 -- and their poor MNF luck continues against the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan's group upsets the AFC East leaders behind 150-plus rushing yards against Buffalo's 25th-ranked run defense. In addition, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh adds to his already-impressive HC résumé by befuddling Josh Allen into two turnovers.

Nate Burleson: The Pittsburgh Steelers' unbeaten streak ends Monday at the hands of the 4-7 Washington Football Team. With the NFC East title within reach, Ron Rivera, his defense and Alex Smith's improving offense stop the Steelers in their tracks to win their third straight game.

Brian Baldinger: The last time these division rivals met two weeks ago, the New Orleans Saints toasted the Atlanta Falcons in Taysom Hill﻿'s first career start. But this is a different Falcons team than the one that took the field in Week 11, as interim head coach Raheem Morris' defense just shut down a good Raiders offense, thanks to guys like Steven Means﻿, Darqueze Dennard and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner playing full speed on every down. I love the energy they played with last time out and believe it carries over to lead the Falcons to victory, ending the Saints' eight game win streak.

Joe Thomas: The 49ers put Buffalo's division crown hopes on hold with a thrilling three-point victory, beating a division-leading team by that margin for a second straight week.

