NFL bold predictions, Week 1: SuperCam's back! Dak dazzles

Scott Pioli: Philip Rivers is going to have an explosive debut for the Indianapolis Colts and throw for over 350 yards and three TDs. Rivers' familiarity with HC Frank Reich and OC Nick Sirianni will be an asset in a league that has had a restricted offseason. The coaches not only have a familiarity with Rivers, but they have been in Indy long enough to know what they already have on the roster and what will mesh with Rivers -- so not everything will be new. Rivers is also out to prove something to himself and others. The best time to do that is at the start of the season, when he is healthy and fresh against this Jacksonville defense.