NFL bold predictions: Going out on a limb with each NFC team

It's July, and we're still lamenting Calvin Johnson's decision to hang 'em up. But did anyone ever think Stafford might be more efficient now? Stafford himself implied that he would need to apply himself more, study more, with Johnson not in the mix. While it should be slightly disturbing for Lions fans that their quarterback -- a seven-year veteran -- might have been avoiding cracking the books until now, it does make sense that Stafford will have to read the whole field and go through his progressions. One other note on this: Johnson averaged 13.8 yards per catch last season, nearly 2.5 yards under his career average entering 2015. It was time for the offense to have a slightly different focus.