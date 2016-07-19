NFL bold predictions: Going out on a limb with each AFC team

Contrary to the belief of Texans fans on Twitter -- where real football is discussed -- I have no bias against Houston. (My brother went to Rice, for crying out loud! I almost went to La Porte on vacation!) Bill O'Brien has done an absolutely fantastic job in two seasons in South Texas. Of course, the major piece of the pie is Watt. It's gotten to the point where he practically has been anointed the Defensive Player of the Year before the season even kicks off. But I'm going with Honey Badger in 2016. And I have a feeling Darrelle Revis will prove many of us wrong about his supposed decline. That said, another disruptive, Watt-style campaign makes him a Hall of Famer in my book. No lineman has dominated from the 3-4 like this, ever.