NFL, Black College Football HOF to host QB Coaching Summit June 22-23

The NFL announced Wednesday that the third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit will take place virtually from June 22-23.

The program, which is in partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, will feature sessions and panels led by NFL owners, current and former NFL coaches and college football coaches, and is geared toward professional development and strengthening diversity across the league. Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II, Buffalo Bills president Kim Pegula, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Buffalo Bills DC Leslie Frazier are among the scheduled speakers.

Topics for the two-day event include building a coaching staff, QB fundamentals, and other practices for career advancement.

"The Quarterback Summit brings together the brightest, most innovative and successful offensive minds from around the country," NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said. "From professional development to networking to coaching best practices, this summit should leave no doubt about the promising pipeline of championship play callers within the sport of football."

The league will also host a series of online education sessions for aspiring coaches and professional scouts between June 25 and the end of August.

