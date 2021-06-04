NFL, Black College Football Hall of Fame to host inaugural GM forum, fourth annual QB coach summit

With an eye toward the further development of a comprehensive and diversified NFL workplace, the league and Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Friday the first-ever Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum, along with the fourth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit.

The events, focused on strengthening coaching and personnel development across the NFL, will take place from June 21-23 with front office members and coaches from the NFL and NCAA participating in virtual programs to engage in professional development and networking opportunities with NFL franchise executives.

"The Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit are part of our ongoing efforts to break mobility barriers, establish a cultural norm of opportunity for all, and a steadfast commitment to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce," said Troy Vincent Sr., the league's executive vice president of football operations, in a statement. "Participants will be exposed to best practices used by the brightest and most creative minds in football as well as networking opportunities to build relationships and gain personal insights."

Kicking off with the inaugural Ozzie General Manager Forum on June 21, participants will learn about the top practices used by QB coaches, offensive coordinators, head coaches and GMs.

The forum is set to include sessions and panels with Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, New York Giants owner John Mara, Bills owner Kim Pegula, Newsome and others, with an emphasis on providing a platform to help educate, prepare and ultimately identify quality minority candidates.

The June 22-23 Quarterback Coaching Summit, which will feature the last three Super Bowl-winning coaches in New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, will touch on how to build a winning culture and coaching staff, the attributes of a head coach and offer networking for career advancement.

Black College Football Hall of Fame co-founder James Harris and Miami Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie are also on the docket for the GM forum, while Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Falcons owner and chairman Arthur M. Blank and Steelers president and NFL workplace diversity committee chair Art Rooney II are slated for the coaching summit.