NFL awaits players' 'bounty' appeal; Vikings await stadium vote

Monday is the deadline for the four players suspended in the New Orleans Saints "bounty" case to file their expected appeals with the league office. Check in with NFL Network and NFL.com for updates.
Here's what else is on tap for Monday:
•With votes scheduled on a huge public payout for a new Vikings stadium in Minnesota, 200 lawmakers are under intense pressure on both sides, and after years of trying, stadium supporters know better than to predict the outcome. Tune into NFL Network and NFL.com for the latest on what has become quite the political football.
•Cameron Wake has been one of the NFL's top sack artists since joining the Dolphins from the Canadian Football League, and on Sunday, he was rewarded with a $49 million contract extension.
•Saints QB Drew Brees was among the family and friends who convened Sunday in Oceanside, Calif., to honor the late Junior Seau with a "paddle-out."
•Mike Shanahan put his weight unequivocally behind Robert Griffin III as the Redskins' starting QB on Sunday.
• Nearly a decade after leaving college for the NFL, two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger returned to Miami (Ohio) University on Sunday and got his degree.
•Bernard Pollard believes the end is near for the NFL. Bigger, faster players are asked to tone down the sport's inherent violence, and that equation doesn't work, according to the Ravens' safety.
• Happy birthday to Buffalo Bills RB Tashard Choice, who turns 26 on Monday, and to Indianapolis Colts QB Drew Stanton, who turns 28.