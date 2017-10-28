NFL assistant coaches on the rise; five big questions for Week 8

WHERE does Penn State's Saquon Barkley rate against recent top running backs? He's on that level with the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott and Jaguars rookie Leonard Fournette, according to scouts I've spoken to over the past month. How you stack them up is a matter of taste. One personnel director told me Barkley is as good a running back as he's ever evaluated, with better feet and agility than Fournette. A college scouting director noted the Nittany Lions have expanded the passing game with Barkley in his junior year (he already has 32 catches for 448 yards in seven games) and broke down the comparison this way: "Barkley's a better outside runner than Elliott is. Elliott's a better inside runner than Barkley. And I think Fournette is probably a little better at both than Barkley. I think [Barkley's] got a little more make-miss and he's a little less physical than the other two. That's one area he can get better at. I don't think he's just a real inside, slam-it, pound-it kind of guy. He wants to jump-cut out of there. He wants to stretch it wide. That's where he goes good."