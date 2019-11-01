NFL arrives at Tottenham and its local communities

Published: Nov 01, 2019 at 10:13 AM

The first two NFL regular-season games at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October were about more than just the on-field action. As well the games, teams participating in the NFL London Games are committed to engaging with local communities by running a series of different events featuring active and alumni players.

Friday October 4 saw the Oakland Raiders host London schoolchildren at New River sports centre. More than 100 children from local Haringey schools took part in the event, which was attended by former Raiders Jim Plunkett (quarterback), Marcell Reece (running back), Mark Van Eeghen (running back) and Steve Wisenewski (guard).

The children took part in a range of football related activities that were run by members of the Queen Mary's University Vipers, University of Birmingham Lions, Brunel Burners and coaches from the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation. Student athletes from the NFL Academy were also involved in the day, supporting the children as they took part in the drills. Their involvement forms a key part of their role within the NFL Academy, with all the student athletes expected to volunteer in the local community during their time within the programme.

Jason Brisbane, Head of Community and Grassroots at NFL UK, said: 'Working with members of the wider American football community to deliver events such as these further strengthens the NFL's relationship with those teams and individuals already involved in the sport and, more importantly, strengthens the relationship with the communities that we are active in. The NFL Academy has a home in Haringey and to have the students engaging with the young people who live, and study locally creates a connection, builds aspirations and hopefully creates role models in the area.'

Also in attendance was NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Tottenham FC Ambassador Ledley King. Ledley said: 'It's fantastic to see the NFL embracing our local community and creating long-term opportunities to support young people. The NFL Academy is set to provide employment and further education for people from underprivileged backgrounds, while grassroots flag football events such as today's give children the chance to try out a new sport while having fun.

The community event was followed by NFL Academy practice, where the Raiders alumni and Commissioner Goodell met with the NFL Academy coaches and players, getting know more about them while also providing some words of inspiration.

Watch highlights HERE.

The following week saw the Carolina Panthers play host to more than 100 students from local schools, including Harrow School, Harrow High School and a local youth organisation, The Harrow Club .The Panthers aimed to make it a day the young people wouldn't forget and sent the entire squad to the event to support the running of the drills and compete with the young participants. Panthers players taking part included Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olson, former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Luke Kuechly and the UK's own Carolina Panther, defensive end Efe Obada.

The activities on the day were assisted by volunteers from local BAFA team Wembley Stallions and the London charity, The Big Kid foundation.

View this post on Instagram

Chilling with our London mates 🏈

A post shared by Carolina Panthers (@panthers) on

SUPER BOWL LIV TICKET GIVEAWAY

At the Carolina Panthers community event we surprised one of the coaches and CEO from a local organization, The Big Kid Foundation, with tickets to the Super Bowl as a thank you for the work he and his organisation have done in the community. Click on the link below to see the full story HERE.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 4

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Saturday, the team announced. 
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey dies at 77

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced ex-Falcons great Claude Humphrey passed away on the night of Friday, Dec. 3.
news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt activated from reserve/COVID list

The Steelers pass rusher was activated from the reserve/COVID list and can play Sunday vs. the Ravens, the team announced Saturday morning. 
news

Aidan Hutchinson emerging as potential No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL Draft; scouts love Lincoln Riley-USC union

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Michigan edge Aidan Hutchinson is emerging as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Plus, the Dolphins' youth movement, the Bills' daunting challenge and a seismic college coaching hire for the scouting community.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW