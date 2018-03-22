NFL Annual League Meeting agenda: Catch clarity, Panthers plan

No vote is expected on any policy change until at least the Spring League Meeting in May, if there is a change at all. There is, for now, no consensus among owners about what to do -- and there has not been much discussion about it since the season ended. Some teams would like a rule change to keep teams in the locker room during the national anthem, while others would like an NBA-style rule that requires players stand -- although owners know such a rule risks angering players. Still others believe the NFL should stick with the status quo, although there is acknowledgement among owners that if the controversy flares again next season, they will have missed an opportunity to resolve a thorny issue while the spotlight is off the games. One owner said he wants to hear from the commissioner on where the league stands with the players' coalition and if there is any understanding to be brokered with them.