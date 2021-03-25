NFL announces women's flag football an emerging sport at NJCAA level

Women's flag football has next.

The NFL, in a joint effort with the National Junior College Athletic Association and Reigning Champs Experiences, announced Thursday that women's flag football is an emerging sport. The partnership includes a $150,000 grant from the NFL that will be distributed among 15 NJCAA member colleges planning to participate in the sport over the next two years.

"The expansion of women's flag football as a varsity sport at the two-year college level is yet another historic achievement for women's collegiate sports," NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said. "We are excited to partner with the NJCAA in providing the opportunity for female student athletes to experience the tremendous values, life benefits, and competition that comes with playing football."

Competition is set to begin in the spring of 2022, with NJCAA members having the opportunity to compete against other members. RCX, the official operating partner of NFL FLAG, will aid the NJCAA in developing a framework of the sport within the women's flag industry and manage invitational events. Full sport status and a national championship will come about with the increase of participating schools.