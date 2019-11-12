NFL announces Week 16 Saturday triple-header

The back-to-back-to-back games feature two intra-divisional matchups, could feature five potential playoff teams and will have have major playoff implications. In Bills-Pats, Part I, New England barely won, 16-10, in Buffalo in a Week 4 matchup of undefeateds. San Francisco throttled Los Angeles, 20-6 in their first meeting in Week 6. Houston has not played Tampa Bay since 2015.