NFL announces Week 15 Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network

The NFL has announced updates to the Week 15 schedule.

NFL Network will broadcast a tripleheader on Saturday, Dec. 17, starting at 1 p.m. ET, with the Indianapolis Colts traveling to face the first-place Minnesota Vikings. The matchup between the Colts and the Vikings will also be available on local broadcast stations in Indianapolis (WXIN) and Minneapolis (KSTP).

At 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network's tripleheader continues with the Baltimore Ravens facing the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North divisional matchup. The Ravens vs. Browns matchup will also be available on local broadcast stations in Baltimore (WBAL) and Cleveland (WEWS).

NFL Network's tripleheader concludes at 8:15 p.m. ET when the Miami Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East divisional game. The Dolphins and Bills matchup will also be available on local broadcast stations in Miami (WFOR) and Buffalo (WKBW).

Fans can stream these games through NFL digital properties across devices (NFL.com and the NFL app), NFL Network distributors' apps and sites, and on phones with NFL+. Live game audio will be broadcast nationally by Westwood One and carried on SiriusXM and TuneIn.

For a full list of viewing options, fans can visit NFL.com/watch.

Full details on broadcast teams for each game will be announced at a later date.