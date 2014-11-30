NFL announces Week 15 flex scheduling, Week 16 Saturday slate

As the regular season nears its final month, playoff races continue to heat up across the NFL. Thanks to flexible scheduling, more fans across the nation will be able to see these important contests.
The league on Sunday announced the finalization of both Week 15's flex schedule and Week 16's Saturday doubleheader. The Week 15 1 p.m. ET contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns and the 4:25 p.m. ET game between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions will both be broadcast on FOX.
The change of network -- a new part of the flex scheduling process known as "cross-flexing" -- for the Cincinnati-Cleveland game brings an in-state rivalry to a larger audience as both teams fight for supremacy in a tightly contested AFC North.
Saturday night football returns in Week 16 at 4:30 p.m. ET with an NFC East battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins on NFL Network, followed by an inter-conference, West Coast contest between the San Diego Chargers and San Francisco 49ers at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS.