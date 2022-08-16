NFL announces training brand NOBULL as presenting sponsor and official on-field supplier of NFL Scouting Combine

Today, the National Football League and NOBULL, the fast-growing athletic training brand, announced a multi-year partnership designating NOBULL as the "Official Combine Training Partner of the NFL" and the "Official On-Field Supplier of Apparel and Headwear for the NFL Scouting Combine."

The Combine is the premier opportunity for aspiring NFL players to showcase their physical and mental skills in front of NFL team staff in advance of the NFL Draft. Starting in 2023, participants at the Combine will have access to the latest apparel and accessories from NOBULL to wear during the event. Prospects will be required to wear NOBULL apparel and accessories during all on- and off-field activities and retain their choice of footwear for on-field activities.

In addition, the NFL will partner with NOBULL to reimagine the off-field prospect experience at the Combine. NOBULL is adding a warm-up center as well as upgrading the prospect registration, training and recovery areas, and the prospect lounge.

"The NFL Scouting Combine is an unrivaled opportunity for prospects to showcase their abilities, and we are excited to partner with global training brand, NOBULL to enhance the experience for all participants," said Joe Ruggiero, SVP of Consumer Products at the NFL. "NOBULL will strengthen the prospect look and elevate the event at Lucas Oil Stadium, creating a special moment for prospects as they progress in their athletic journey."

"NOBULL is a training brand for people who work hard and don't believe in excuses, and this new partnership with the NFL perfectly encapsulates everything we stand for. To have the opportunity to provide these aspiring professional athletes with the chance to perform their best during one of the most important events of their lives is a landmark moment for us," said NOBULL co-founder Marcus Wilson. "We could not be more thrilled to work with the NFL to develop this partnership and find new ways to support the incredibly hardworking prospects pursuing their dreams of playing in the NFL."