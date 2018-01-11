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NFL announces three enticing London 2018 matchups

Published: Jan 11, 2018 at 02:55 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The NFL's 2018 London slate includes three playoff teams, a perennial contender, and two potential risers next season.

The league announced the matchups, locations and potential dates for its U.K. series Thursday.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Oakland Raiders, Tottenham stadium, Oct. 14.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Wembley Stadium, Oct. 21 or 28.

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Wembley Stadium, Oct. 21 or 28.

Game times for each contest will be announced at a later date. The NFL releases the full 2018 schedule around mid-April.

The decision to cut back from four games to three in 2018 was made in part to ensure the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium is in order following its opening.

The three-game London slate offers international fans a bevy of enticing matchups.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden will meet the London media just over a month into his ballyhooed return to the sideline. Oakland will try to slow Russell Wilson's magic as the Super Bowl-winning quarterback breaks in a new offensive coordinator.

The Eagles and Jags will each be coming off postseason runs, and will again boast two of the best defenses in the NFL. All indications are MVP candidate Carson Wentz will be back on the sideline for the Eagles' trip to London.

The Titans and Chargers matchup pits a surging young quarterback (Marcus Mariota) versus an aging star trying to make one final postseason run before the sun sets (Philip Rivers). Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram trying to chase Mariota will be one of the better clashes of 2018.

While much will change among each team before they reach the field in London in October, on paper the NFL is sending three enticing matchups overseas.

Four of the eight teams that played in London in 2017 went on to win their respective divisions: New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars. Each won their overseas tilt. The three winners in 2018 hope to repeat that success on their way to a playoff bid next season.

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