NFL announces Super Bowl LVII officiating crew; five of eight officials have prior SB experience 

With less than three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVII, the NFL has announced the officiating crew for the season's biggest game.
The following officials will oversee the final contest of the 2022 season, which will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12:
Referee: Carl Cheffers (LIV, LII)
Umpire: Roy Ellison (LIII, XLII)
Down Judge: Jerod Phillips
Line Judge: Jeff Bergman (LIIII, XXXI)
Field Judge: John Jenkins
Side Judge: Eugene Hall (LIV, LIIII)
Back Judge: Dino Paganelli (LIV, XLVII)
Replay Official: Mark Butterworth
Of the eight officials, only five (Cheffers, Ellison, Bergman, Hall, Paganelli) have prior experience in the Super Bowl, as indicated by the numbers next to their names.