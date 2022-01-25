Around the NFL

NFL announces Super Bowl LVI officiating crew; four of eight officials have prior SB experience

Published: Jan 25, 2022 at 02:32 PM
With less than three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVI, the NFL has announced the officiating crew for the season's biggest game.

The following officials will oversee the final contest of the 2021 season, which will take place at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California on Feb. 13:

Referee: Ron Torbert

Umpire: Bryan Neale

Down Judge: Derick Bowers (XLIII)

Line Judge: Carl Johnson (XLII, LIV)

Field Judge: Rick Patterson (XXXVII, XXXIX)

Side Judge: Keith Washington

Back Judge: Scott Helverson (XLII, XLV)

Replay Official: Roddy Ames

Of the eight officials, only four (Bowers, Johnson, Helverson, Patterson) have prior experience in the Super Bowl, as indicated by the numbers next to their names.

Super Bowl LVI will feature the winners of Championship Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals at 3 p.m. ET for the AFC crown, and the visiting San Francisco 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams in a battle of NFC West rivals for the NFC title at 6:30 p.m. ET.

