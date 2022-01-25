NFL announces Super Bowl LVI officiating crew; four of eight officials have prior SB experience

With less than three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVI, the NFL has announced the officiating crew for the season's biggest game.
The following officials will oversee the final contest of the 2021 season, which will take place at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California on Feb. 13:
Referee: Ron Torbert
Umpire: Bryan Neale
Down Judge: Derick Bowers (XLIII)
Line Judge: Carl Johnson (XLII, LIV)
Field Judge: Rick Patterson (XXXVII, XXXIX)
Side Judge: Keith Washington
Back Judge: Scott Helverson (XLII, XLV)
Replay Official: Roddy Ames
Of the eight officials, only four (Bowers, Johnson, Helverson, Patterson) have prior experience in the Super Bowl, as indicated by the numbers next to their names.
Super Bowl LVI will feature the winners of Championship Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals at 3 p.m. ET for the AFC crown, and the visiting San Francisco 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams in a battle of NFC West rivals for the NFC title at 6:30 p.m. ET.