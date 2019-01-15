Around the NFL

NFL announces Super Bowl LIII officiating crew

Published: Jan 15, 2019 at 07:20 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Four teams are still vying for their spots in the biggest of big games, but the seven-man officiating crew for Super Bowl LIII, led by referee John Parry, was announced Tuesday by the NFL.

Parry will see action in his third Super Bowl, while line judge Jeff Bergman, field judge Steve Zimmer and back judge Terrence Miles will make their second big game appearances.

Umpire Fred Bryan, down judge Edgar Camp and side judge Eugene Hall will officiate their first Super Bowls.

The Super Bowl takes place Sunday, Feb. 3, live on CBS from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The top-seeded New Orleans Saints are hosting the No. 2 Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, while the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs will duke it out with the second-seeded New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

