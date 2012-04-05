NFL announces preseason slate; shocking audio of Williams?

Published: Apr 05, 2012 at 01:52 AM

We already know you can hardly wait for the regular season schedule to get here (patience, OK?). But in the meantime, the NFL has announced the preseason schedule for all 32 teams. Find out when you can watch your team play this August.

Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:

Perhaps some damning audio of Gregg Williams urging the New Orleans Saints' defense to injure specific San Francisco 49ers in January has surfaced. Find out for yourself what it is.

Happy birthday to two-time Super Bowl champion Dwight Hicks, who turns 56 on Thursday. Hicks was a cornerstone of the 49ers' defense during their first two championships in 1981 and '84.

