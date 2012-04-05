NFL announces preseason slate; shocking audio of Williams?

We already know you can hardly wait for the regular season schedule to get here (patience, OK?). But in the meantime, the NFL has announced the preseason schedule for all 32 teams. Find out when you can watch your team play this August.
Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:
• Perhaps some damning audio of Gregg Williams urging the New Orleans Saints' defense to injure specific San Francisco 49ers in January has surfaced. Find out for yourself what it is.
Baldinger: Mock Draft
Brian Baldinger has a few surprises in his first-round projection, including Fletcher Cox getting taken within the top 10 picks. More ...
• Bucky Brooks has traveled the country watching pro days. Find out what his latest big board looks like.
• Find out who team beat writers believe will be drafted in the first eight picks, as we unveil our "On the Beat" mock draft.
•Eli Manning was snubbed in last year's edition of the "Top 100 Players". Surely that won't be the case this year, will it?
• The NFL has grown from humble roots to a league with a global fan base, and it's not stopping. Take a look at the sport's evolution.
• Happy birthday to two-time Super Bowl champion Dwight Hicks, who turns 56 on Thursday. Hicks was a cornerstone of the 49ers' defense during their first two championships in 1981 and '84.