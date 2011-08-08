NFL announces post-lockout fan appreciation program

NEW YORK -- The NFL is showing appreciation for its fans after the lockout by having each team present a personalized jersey to 90 supporters.
Some teams will have the 90 fans run through the tunnel flanked by players and coaches during a preseason game. Other teams will hold a pregame ceremony before a game.
The Green Bay Packers kicked off the program Saturday during a special practice and scrimmage at Lambeau Field.
When the agreement to end the lockout was reached last month, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged that "we have some work to do to make sure (fans) understand we are sorry for the frustration we put them through over the last six months."
"We have to make sure we understand our bond with our fans is probably the primary issue all of us need to focus on, whether you're a player or you're an owner," he added.
In a release announcing the program Monday, Goodell said: "This is an opportunity to recognize the millions of fans for their dedication and passion for the NFL, its teams and players throughout the year."
The NFL worked with Reebok to create special team jerseys with player numbers but with the nameplate left blank. Players, coaches and owners will personalize a message to each fan in that space.
