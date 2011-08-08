NFL announces post-lockout fan appreciation program

Published: Aug 08, 2011 at 08:07 AM

NEW YORK -- The NFL is showing appreciation for its fans after the lockout by having each team present a personalized jersey to 90 supporters.

Some teams will have the 90 fans run through the tunnel flanked by players and coaches during a preseason game. Other teams will hold a pregame ceremony before a game.

The Green Bay Packers kicked off the program Saturday during a special practice and scrimmage at Lambeau Field.

When the agreement to end the lockout was reached last month, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged that "we have some work to do to make sure (fans) understand we are sorry for the frustration we put them through over the last six months."

"We have to make sure we understand our bond with our fans is probably the primary issue all of us need to focus on, whether you're a player or you're an owner," he added.

In a release announcing the program Monday, Goodell said: "This is an opportunity to recognize the millions of fans for their dedication and passion for the NFL, its teams and players throughout the year."

The NFL worked with Reebok to create special team jerseys with player numbers but with the nameplate left blank. Players, coaches and owners will personalize a message to each fan in that space.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Raiders QB Derek Carr to meet with a 'handful' of teams during the NFL Scouting Combine this week

Free agent quarterback Derek Carr will be meeting with a "handful" of teams this week in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources, on Monday during an appearance on NFL Total Access.

news

Super Bowl LVII total viewing audience estimated at 200 million

The NFL-commissioned survey, which examined viewing in group settings and out-of-home, found that 60% of people in the United States watched Super Bowl LVII.

news

Commanders release QB Carson Wentz after one season

The Washington Commanders on Monday announced the release of QB Carson Wentz after one season with the team.

news

2023 NFL free agency: Free agents, notable departures for all 32 teams

NFL.com provides a team-by-team breakdown of all the notable NFL players who have been released or signed/traded elsewhere during the 2023 offseason.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE