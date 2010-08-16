NFL announces plans for 'The Krewe of NFL Kickoff Parade'

Published: Aug 16, 2010 at 07:59 AM

Parade to celebrate New Orleans Saints' Super Bowl XLIV championship and city of New Orleans

For the first time in NFL Kickoff history and in the spirit of New Orleans, the NFL will host a parade to ring in its 91st season and celebrate the New Orleans SaintsSuper Bowl XLIV championship.

The Krewe of NFL Kickoff Parade travels through the heart of the French Quarter, stepping off at 6 p.m. ET on Esplanade Ave. and North Peters, heading downtown on Decatur and North Peters crossing Canal St. to Tchoupitoulas and ending at Julia Street.

Fans may line up along the parade route to be a part of the celebration. Fans may check www.nfl.com/kickoff for the most up-to-date information about the parade and festivities.

There will be specialty NFL floats and throws (beads) in the parade. The Krewe of NFL Kickoff Parade will feature Blaine Kern Studios signature floats, the area's finest marching bands, local residents, local chefs and former NFL greats from around the league.

The floats of The Krewe Of NFL Kickoff Parade include:

» Rex Streetcar Float, a New Orleans-themed float celebrating that night's match-up between the Saints and the Minnesota Vikings.
» Lombardi Riverboat Float commemorating the SaintsSuper Bowl XLIV championship.
» Smokey Mary Train featuring local kids who are part of the NFL's PLAY 60 campaign, committed to making the next generation of youth the most active and healthy.
» NFL sponsors EA Sports, Visa, Snickers and Pepsi also will have floats celebrating Kickoff.

The Krewe of NFL Kickoff Parade kicks off "NFL Opening Kickoff 2010 Presented by EA Sports," the NFL's ninth annual football and music festival. NFL Opening Kickoff 2010 will be televised live, from 7:30-8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and NFL Network, leading up to the season opener between the Saints and the Minnesota Vikings at the Superdome (NBC, Westwood One Radio Sports, 8:30 p.m. ET).

This is the seventh consecutive year the NFL has saluted the Super Bowl champions with the opening game in their stadium on a Thursday in primetime.

NFL Opening Kickoff 2010 is an NFL Network Production and will be executive produced by Ricky Kirshner, the executive producer of the Super Bowl pregame and halftime shows and directed by Gregg Gelfand.

