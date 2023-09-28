NFL announces partnership with Brand USA

The National Football League (NFL) has signed a partnership with Brand USA, the official destination marketing organization for the United States. Under the agreement, Brand USA becomes the Lead Partner of the NFL in the UK and Ireland, the Presenting Partner of the NFL London Games and an Official Partner of the NFL in Germany.

With NFL fandom in the UK and Ireland (14.3 million casual fans) as well as in Germany (18 million casual fans) continuing to grow, the two organizations will look to collectively reach audiences across the sport, entertainment and tourism sectors in these core strategic markets for the League and Brand USA.

"We are delighted to team up with Brand USA as our Lead Partner for NFL UK and Ireland, and Presenting Partner for the NFL London Games," said Henry Hodgson, NFL UK General Manager. "American culture defines football, and with multiple games being played in London this season and in the years ahead, we're looking forward to working together to bring fans and new audiences exciting experiences."