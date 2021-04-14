Around the NFL

NFL announces offseason plans in memo sent to teams

Published: Apr 14, 2021 at 02:48 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

After weeks of discussions, the NFL announced its offseason plans in a memo sent to all 32 teams on Wednesday.

The league's offseason program for 2021 will be nine weeks in total length, with all portions of it voluntary except for one mandatory minicamp, which will take place in the third phase of the program in a date range between May 24 and June 18, per the memo obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The NFL Players Association did not agree to the new plan, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, but the league holds the right to unilaterally implement rules as permitted under its collective bargaining agreement with the players' union.

The program will begin with a four-week first phase (April 19-May 14) that includes virtual meetings for two hours per day at the club's direction, prohibits on-field drills or work with coaches, and maintains facility and weight room capacity limits. During this period, clubs will make every effort to have the COVID-19 vaccine available for players, staff and families.

The second phase (May 17-May 21) will differ in that on-field drills will be permitted with coaches, per CBA rules, performed at a teaching pace with no contact allowed.

The third and final phase of the program will include 10 days of traditional OTAs at full speed (but without contact), in-person or virtual meetings, and will include the aforementioned mandatory minicamp. Rookie minicamps and development programs remain unchanged.

Payment for participation will rely on previously agreed upon amounts per the CBA, and workout bonuses will be determined by the terms of a player's existing contract. The league will also continue COVID-19 protocols with daily testing, staff vaccination protocols and other existing regular-season protocols that include social distancing and mask requirements.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, players from four teams -- the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions -- announced they would forgo voluntary offseason workouts due to the ongoing pandemic and concerns regarding their safety. Of these listed teams, at least three players have workout bonuses written in their contracts. Denver has had 22 players work out in the team facility during the offseason, Pelissero reported Tuesday, adding that a dozen teams have had 15 or more players return to the team facility this offseason.

New England Patriots players also announced prior to news of the league's memo that "many of us" will exercise their right to not attend voluntary workouts.

In a letter sent to players on Wednesday night that was obtained by Pelissero, NFLPA leaders reiterated their stance that the "safest decision" is not to attend any in-person activities.

With uncertainty swirling around the NFL's offseason following its first season completed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday's memo provides clarity and a firm roadmap for each team to go about operations during the offseason. The offseason program will officially kick off next week.

Related Content

news

Giovani Bernard invigorated by Bucs' winning environment: 'You can already feel the difference'

Now entering his ninth professional season, Giovani Bernard spent the first eight years of his career as a satellite back with the Bengals. His decision to leave Cincy this offseason to join Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Bucs was an opportunity he felt was too good to pass up.
news

All-Pro kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson visiting Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons could be adding the game's best kick returner. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that ﻿Cordarrelle Patterson﻿ is visiting Atlanta, and a deal between the sides is expected soon.
news

Roundup: QB Josh Dobbs staying with Steelers after agreeing to one-year deal

The Steelers are retaining a member of their QB room. Josh Dobbs is staying in Pittsburgh after agreeing to a one-year deal.
news

Woman drops lawsuit against Texans QB Deshaun Watson; 20 plaintiffs identified

One of the 22 women to have filed a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault and misconduct against Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has dropped her suit.
news

Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal worth up to $10M

The Cleveland Browns have finally landed their guy. Free-agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is signing a one-year deal to join the club.
news

Alabama WRs DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, RB Najee Harris receive positive medical reports

Three star Alabama players each received good news following medical checkups in Indianapolis last week. Ian Rapoport reports WRs DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle and RB Najee Harris all received positive reports.
news

Sheldon Rankins believes Robert Saleh's 'attacking' defense can help Jets 'turn this thing around'

Robert Saleh's defense has a history of getting the most out of its playmakers. New DT ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿ said he believes the foundation is there for the Jets to turn their fortunes around. 
news

Free-agent edge rusher Aldon Smith to visit Seahawks

Ex-Cowboys edge rusher Aldon Smith is scheduled to visit the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

LSU linebacker Jabril Cox to have pro day on April 26

LSU linebacker Jabril Cox will hold his pro day on April 26 after a minor hamstring injury left him out of the school's initial workout for NFL scouts.
news

NFL stadiums, facilities hit 2 million COVID-19 vaccines administered 

With NFL stadiums and facilities across the country administering COVID-19 vaccines, more than 2 million vaccines have now been provided through league sites. 
news

Kyle Juszczyk will 'support whoever's under center' for 49ers in 2021

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk﻿ maintains his belief that Jimmy Garoppolo will be the 49ers' starting QB in 2021, but lends his full support for whoever is under center in San Francisco.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW