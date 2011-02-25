NFL announces new sideline concussion assessment protocol

How it was created?

A survey was performed of team medical staff (head athletic trainers and team physicians) in November 2010 to evaluate what was currently being performed in terms of pre-season, injury, and post-injury evaluations for concussion. It was clear from this survey that most teams were using a combination of symptoms, cognitive evaluations, balance testing and additional testing to evaluate concussion, but a standardized protocol did not exist. Following the results of that survey, the NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee, including the Return-to-Play Subcommittee, decided to create the sideline medical protocol to assist team medical staff in evaluating head injuries. A sub-committee of athletic trainers and team physicians was assembled to assist in development, along with the support from the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (Green Bay Packers Head Athletic Trainer Pepper Burruss, ATC) and the NFL Physicians Society (Tony Yates, MD). Both Burruss and Yates also serve on the Return-to-Play Subcommittee. The NFLPA and its medical advisors and other medical experts also provided insight throughout the development process. The protocol will be further refined this offseason.