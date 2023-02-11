NFL announces live visual album, Super Bowl LVII Live

Published: Feb 11, 2023 at 12:04 AM

LOS ANGELES -- Fans can relive Super Bowl LVII with this year's live visual album. Available on Feb. 12, the visual album will feature each performance from Super Bowl LVII, including the national anthem (Chris Stapleton), America the Beautiful (Babyface), Lift Every Voice and Sing (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show (Rihanna).

Each performance will go live on DSPs, such as Apple Music, TIDAL and YouTube.

The live visual album will be available for pre-save starting Feb. 10 at nfl.com/lva.

Related Content

news

Panthers hiring longtime former NFL quarterback Josh McCown as QB coach

The Carolina Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their quarterbacks coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Michael Bidwill: Cardinals HC search on 'pause' until after Super Bowl

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said his team's head coaching search will continue past the Super Bowl, but he reminded any frustrated fans that the team wants to make the right decision rather than the fastest one.

news

Chiefs have no injury designations for Super Bowl LVII

After an injury-riddled road toward Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be fully healthy heading into Super Bowl LVII versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE