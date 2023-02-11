NFL announces live visual album, Super Bowl LVII Live

LOS ANGELES -- Fans can relive Super Bowl LVII with this year's live visual album. Available on Feb. 12, the visual album will feature each performance from Super Bowl LVII, including the national anthem (Chris Stapleton), America the Beautiful (Babyface), Lift Every Voice and Sing (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show (Rihanna).
Each performance will go live on DSPs, such as Apple Music, TIDAL and YouTube.
The live visual album will be available for pre-save starting Feb. 10 at nfl.com/lva.