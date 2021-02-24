NFL announces Legends Impact Grant recipients

The NFL today announced the 2021 Legends Impact Grant recipients, which recognize the outstanding and ongoing philanthropic efforts of NFL Legends. Created in 2018, the award is a component of the NFL Foundation's Player Foundation Grant initiative and supports NFL Legends' commitment to making their communities healthy, happy and safe.

NFL Legends TWAN RUSSELL, HARRY SYDNEY and CHRIS LONG were selected as the 2021 winners, and were awarded $50,000, $40,000, and $30,000, respectively for their foundations.

"NFL Legends continue to positively impact their communities each and every day," said NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of the NFL Foundation, ALEXIA GALLAGHER. "We are proud of their philanthropic endeavors and on-going efforts to create meaningful change."

Founded in 1998, the Russell Education Foundation (REF) has maintained the centric goal of closing the achievement gap for low-income students in South Florida through afterschool and summer learning services. REF embraces many significant elements: learning is central to their mission, they build bridges between parents, schools and Russell Reading Rooms and they measure program quality outcomes appropriate to afterschool settings.

Created by Harry Sydney in 2003, My Brother's Keeper is a Male Mentoring Program in Green Bay, WI. My Brother's Keeper is dedicated to providing Straight Talk-Sound Direction mentoring services to assist individuals in dealing with hardships of life. Their fundamental goal is to help others live with integrity, respect, and standards; Sydney is committed to providing his clients with the knowledge and skills to make positive decisions and changes in their lives.

The mission of the Chris Long Foundation is to support bright futures for communities and the individuals that make up those communities. The Chris Long Foundation believes borders do not limit caring for fellow neighbors. They actively participate in and promote both international and domestic programs focused around clean water, military appreciation, homelessness, and youth. The Foundation programs aim to generate impactful results by creating opportunities and providing resources, financial support, and meaningful experiences to those they serve.

The Legend Impact Award winners were selected by a panel of distinguished individuals of the NFL Legends Community:

WARRICK DUNN : 3x Pro Bowler at running back and 2004 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Winner

