Around the NFL

NFL announces it will return to Mexico City in 2019

Published: Nov 19, 2018 at 05:47 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Fret not, fans of football south of the border: The NFL will return to Mexico City in 2019.

The league and Mexico's President-Elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed Monday the third and final game of the existing agreement between the league and nation (signed in 2016) will be played in 2019 at Estadio Azteca, per an NFL release.

This announcement comes on the heels of the league moving tonight's game between the Chiefs and Rams to Los Angeles due to unplayable field conditions at Estadio Azteca. The two sides met Monday morning, according to the release.

The date and time of the game will be determined as part of the 2019 NFL schedule release. The league and Mexico announced a three-year agreement last year to play regular-season games in the country through 2021.

