NFL announces grants toward advancement of neuroscience

» $2.25 million to support the National Institute of Aging: The National Institute of Aging (NIA) is the branch of the NIH focused on aging processes and age-related diseases. The NIA currently has multiple ongoing research programs on cognitive aging, as well as diagnosis, causes, treatment and prevention of many forms of dementia. This grant will be unrestricted for the use of the NIA to support the Institute's scientific research on dementia and cognitive function. The grant amount to the NIA combines funds that were being held by the FNIH and then redirected at the NFL's request as well as an additional $1 million contribution to the NIA.