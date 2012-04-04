NFL announces fan guidelines for attending draft

All persons wishing for an opportunity to attend the Draft on Thursday, April 26 may line up beginning at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 25 on the 50th Street side of Radio City Music Hall with wristband distribution beginning at approximately midnight. Wristbands to secure a ticket for entry into the Draft on Thursday will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to all individuals in line including those with accessibility needs. All persons wishing to attend the Draft must be present in order to receive a wristband. No exceptions will be made.