NFL announces fan guidelines for attending draft

The NFL announced procedures for fans wishing to attend the 77th NFL draft on Thursday-Saturday, April 26-28 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
The 2012 NFL Draft returns to primetime with Round 1 slated for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 26. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 27 beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday, April 28 beginning at 12 p.m. ET.
Night 1 Procedures:
All persons wishing for an opportunity to attend the Draft on Thursday, April 26 may line up beginning at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 25 on the 50th Street side of Radio City Music Hall with wristband distribution beginning at approximately midnight. Wristbands to secure a ticket for entry into the Draft on Thursday will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to all individuals in line including those with accessibility needs. All persons wishing to attend the Draft must be present in order to receive a wristband. No exceptions will be made.
Fans who receive the wristbands then may line up for entry into the Draft beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 26 at which time they will receive their ticket indicating their seat location. Tickets will be distributed at random. Doors open at 6:40 p.m. ET. Fan entry will take place at the "Carriage Door Entrance" located on 50th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.
Night 2 Procedures:
All persons wishing to attend the Draft on Friday, April 27 may line up beginning at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 26 on the 50th Street side of Radio City Music Hall. Wristbands to secure a ticket for entry into the Draft on Friday will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. to all individuals in line including those with accessibility needs. All persons wishing to attend the Draft must be present in order to receive a wristband. No exceptions will be made.
Fans who receive the wristbands then may line up for entry into the Draft beginning at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, April 27 at which time they will receive their ticket indicating their seat location. Tickets will be distributed at random. Doors open at 5:40 p.m. ET. Fan entry will take place at the "Carriage Door Entrance" located on 50th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.
Day 3 Procedures:
Entry into Day 3 of the Draft will occur on a first-come, first-serve basis when doors open at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 28. Fan entry will take place at the "Carriage Door Entrance" located on 50th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.
Additional Experiences:
Night 2 of the Draft will feature legendary NFL alumni of all 32 teams presented by Bud Light.
Day 3 will feature player and cheerleader appearances, interactive exhibits and chances to win great prizes. Dress up as your team's "Biggest Fan" and participate as part of the NFL Network and ESPN live TV audiences. It also will be the last opportunity to see the Lombardi Trophy and a collection of Super Bowl rings on display.
A collectable pin set will be given to fans attending the Draft, with a unique collectible pin in the official Draft goodie bag for those who attended all three days.
Fans are reminded that no cameras with lenses over six inches long will be permitted. No video cameras, recording devices and outside food and beverages will be allowed inside Radio City Music Hall.
Held in New York City since 1965, the NFL draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network and ESPN. This is the seventh consecutive year that the Draft will be held at Radio City Music Hall.