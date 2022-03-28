NFL announces Detroit to host 2024 NFL Draft

It's a big day in the NFL for Detroit.

The 2024 NFL Draft has been awarded to Detroit, the league announced Monday.

"The draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience."

The news comes hours after the Detroit Lions were announced as the featured club of the HBO docuseries Hard Knocks during the 2022 training camp.

Detroit beat out the likes of Green Bay and Washington D.C. to serve as the 2024 draft host, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The draft has been a roving affair in recent years and one of the most successful tentpole events on the NFL calendar. The 2022 NFL Draft is slated for Las Vegas. In 2023, it will be in Kansas City.