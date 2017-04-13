Around the NFL

NFL announces date of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta

Published: Apr 13, 2017 at 06:59 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Atlanta Falcons made their long-awaited return to the Super Bowl in 2017. The city will follow suit in two years.

The National Football League announced that Super Bowl LIII, set to be played at Atlanta's new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, will take place on February 3, 2019.

Atlanta hasn't hosted the Big Game since January 30, 2000 when Kurt Warner and the St. Louis Rams outlasted Steve McNair and the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV. This will be the city's third Super Bowl.

The 2019 game will be the second of three Super Bowls in four years in be played in new stadiums. Minnesota's U.S. Bank Stadium will play host to Super Bowl LII in 2018, while the new Inglewood stadium is scheduled to hold Super Bowl LV in 2021.

