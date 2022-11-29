NFL announces athletes selected for '2023 International Player Pathway' program

Published: Nov 29, 2022 at 09:00 AM

The National Football League announced the names today of the 11 athletes, from five countries, selected for the "International Player Pathway" (IPP) program for 2023.

Established in 2017, the IPP program aims to provide elite international athletes with the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately work to earn a spot on an NFL roster.

Since its inception 26 international players have been allocated to NFL rosters. There are currently 16 IPP athletes on NFL rosters, with three of these on their team's active roster: Jordan Mailata (Australia) Philadelphia Eagles, Efe Obada (UK) Washington Commanders and Jakob Johnson (Germany) Las Vegas Raiders.

This year saw the NFL host an International Combine in England on Oct. 4 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with 38 players from 13 countries participating.

Players will begin training in the United States in January for 10 weeks and will have the opportunity to showcase their talents to NFL club scouts throughout March. The goal is for athletes to be selected for allocation to an NFL practice squad or sign as a free agent for next season through the IPP program following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Chosen at random, a minimum of one of the NFL's eight divisions will receive the international players selected for the 2023 program should they not be signed to free agent contracts. At the conclusion of training camp, each player will be eligible for an international player practice squad exemption with his assigned team. This grants the assigned team an extra practice squad member. Under certain parameters, players can also be elevated to the active roster during the regular season.

"The International Player Pathway program is an important part of our continued focus on growing the game globally and creating a pathway for international athletes to play in the NFL," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events & International, NFL. "We are delighted to see the impact this program is having on football development outside of the USA and are excited to see these talented athletes from across the world competing for a future spot on an NFL roster."

This news comes on the heels of German International Player Pathway Alumni, David Bada, having his International designation removed by the Washington Commanders and being elevated to the club's official Practice Squad.

List of selected 2023 IPP players:

Table inside Article
PlayerCountryPosition
Talitiga Lachlan AmosaAustraliaDL
Patrick MurtaghAustraliaTE
Marlon WerthmannGermanyOL
Hector ZepedaMexicoOL
Etuale Junior Vinny LuiNew ZealandDL
Basil Chijioke OkoyeNigeriaDL/OL
Chukwuebuka Jason GodrickNigeriaOL
Kenneth OdumegwuNigeriaDL
David Ebuka AgohaNigeriaDL
Kehinde Hassan OginniNigeriaDL
Haggai Chisom NdubuisiNigeriaOL/DL

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd on Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow matchup: 'I look at it like Manning and Brady'

Ahead of their Week 13 bout, Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd sees shades of the Peyton Manning-Tom Brady rivalry when it comes to Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.

news

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson out indefinitely after suffering lacerated kidney

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers and is out indefinitely, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett: 'Nobody's as frustrated as I am' after losing seven of last eight games

The Denver Broncos lost seven of their past eight games, and rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett said he's the most frustrated of all.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE